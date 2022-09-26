Britain's youngest female killer who stabbed a stranger to death and bragged about it in Hockley's former young offender's institute is seeking to be released from jail.

Sharon Carr was dubbed the "Devil's Daughter" after, at 12 years old, she stabbed 18-year-old Katie Rackliff more than 30 times in an unprovoked attack.

Carr picked her victim out at random as she saw her walking home from a night out in Surrey in June 1992.

​The murder went unsolved until two years later when she attacked a schoolgirl and bragged about Katie's murder in a south Essex young offender's institute.

Katie Rackliff, who was murdered by Sharon Carr. Photo: PA

Carr attacked the schoolgirl with a knife in Surrey and tried to strangle two nurses at an assessment centre.

While in the former Bullwood Hall young offender's institute in Hockley for the second attack, she boasted about killing Katie on the phone to relatives and in prison diary entries.

Carr, now 42, was convicted of murder in 1997 and sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 14 years.

She was considered too unstable to be released from HMP Bronzefield, in south-west London, two years ago after she tried to get her restricted prisoner status downgraded.

Mr Justice Knowles denied permission for her to seek a judicial review after he heard she had fantasised about murdering another inmate.

However, according to the Express, she is now applying for a full release or move to an open prison.

A Parole Board spokesman told the paper: "Her hearing is listed for early next month and the panel are looking at release and open conditions.

"The decision will be due in October."