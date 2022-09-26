A £1.7MILLION grant will help to tackle homelessness across north Essex.

The cash has been awarded to a partnership of ten Essex councils, including Tendring, Braintree and Maldon, via the Rough Sleeping Initiative to support rough sleepers transition from the streets and into sustained accommodation.

The initiative was first announced by central government in 2018 and the fund was put in place for local authorities to make an immediate impact on levels of homelessness and rough sleeping in their area.

The 2022-25 fund will be targeted at local support for those who are homeless and will include additional outreach workers, support to access mental health services, emergency beds and funding to help homeless individuals with rental deposits.

This partnership seeks to reduce people sleeping rough by providing support via a Rough Sleeper Outreach Teams.

Jane Smith was living on the streets when she was approached by a Rough Sleeper Initiative worker, Jill, who supported her into safe accommodation.

Jane said: “I don’t know where I would be without the services available, they truly are valuable.

"Jill got me off the streets, into a shelter and a rehabilitation programme. I’m now looking forward to a positive new chapter in my life.”