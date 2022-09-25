ESSEX Police has said defended its “robust action” towards car meetups after more than ten bystanders were hit by a car at a meetup event.

It comes after eleven were injured, including four serious and one critical at a car meetup event in Scunthorpe on Saturday evening.

Humberside Police officers said a 17-year-old had been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

It is believed about 50 cars were taking part in the event.

Following the incident, Essex Police has defended its “robust action” towards car meetups and says those involved “need to support police prosecutions”.

A spokesman for the force said: “This keeps happening and is becoming more regular.

“Until those within the scene take responsibility for helping us stop this dangerous driving, anyone attending these events takes their lives in their hand.

“This is why we take robust action at such meets.

“Organisers claiming not to encourage racing almost always have a second location like here, where they know this happens.

“If car enthusiasts truly want to be left alone to enjoy each other’s cars at meets and claim those racing are the minority and not with them then they need to support police prosecutions, with witness statements and car reg plates etcetera.

“Turning a blind eye doesn't wash, as this keeps happening all over the country, including Essex.

“The truly peaceful meets where this doesn't happen are left alone.”