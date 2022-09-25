Strictly Come Dancing is back with a bang with its first live shows and here are the scores.

The popular BBC dancing contest returned for its 20th series on Saturday after it was delayed following the Queen's death.

The new couples, who were publicly announced during a pre-recorded launch show on Friday, took to the dance floor for their first routines this weekend.

Since it is the first week, none of the celebrities or their professional partners will find themselves in the dance-off or leaving the show this week.

Everyone in the UK right now #Strictly pic.twitter.com/MIOAXOjiRr — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 24, 2022

However, the scores from their first dances will be carried over until next week so every dance step counts!

See how the new Strictly stars kicked off the series and where they came on the leaderboard.

READ MORE: What is the Strictly curse and which celebrities have fallen to it?

READ MORE: Where are the Strictly Come Dancing winners now? Find out as 2022 series begins

Strictly week one scores and full leaderboard

Will and Nancy - 34 + Hamza and Jowita - 34 Molly and Carlos - 31 Fleur and Vito - 29 Ellie T and Johannes - 28 Helen and Gorka - 26 Ellie S and Nikita - 26 Jayde and Karen - 23 Kym and Graziano - 23 Richie and Giovanni - 23 James and Amy - 22 Tyler and Dianne - 21 Kaye and Kai - 21 Matt and Nadiya - 20 Tony and Katya - 15

BBC Strictly Come Dancing voting week one

None of the Strictly stars will face the dance-off or risk being eliminated from the show.

The week one scores will carry over until next weekend when voting will start officially for this series.

The first results show will take place next week and will feature the first dance-off and a performance from singer Robbie Williams.

Strictly Come Dancing: The Results will air at 7.15 pm next Sunday, October 2.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday, October 1 on 6.30pm on BBC One.