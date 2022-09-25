Will Mellor has been dubbed 'the biggest surprise of the night' as Strictly returns for its first live show.

The popular BBC dancing contest returned for its 20th series on Saturday after it was delayed following the Queen's death.

The new couples, who were publicly announced during a pre-recorded launch show on Friday, took to the dance floor for their first routines this weekend.

The Coronation Street star, 46, was partnered up with Strictly pro Nancy Xu and they were announced to be performing a Jive for their first performance.

Wow! Will and Nancy packed all the hips, kicks and flicks into that Jive 🙌@Mellor76 @Nancy_xuxi pic.twitter.com/QZdfHGCKrz — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 24, 2022

Will Mellor surprises Strictly Come Dancing viewers during first live show

The 46-year-old, best known for playing Gaz in Noughties sitcom Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps impressed the judges, the live audience and viewers at home with his energetic routine to Livin' La Vida Loca by Ricky Martin.

Judges Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas were so blown away by his performance that they gave him a standing ovation which left his professional dancer partner Nancy Xu in tears.

Mabuse quizzed where Mellor had learnt his hip movements as she exclaimed: “You surprised me, I’m speechless. That was fantastic. Best start ever.”

Meanwhile, Anton Du Beke said that it looked like the actor had been dancing the routine for 18 months, adding: “It was absolutely amazing.”

Will and Nancy topped the leaderboard with an extraordinary 34 out of a possible 40 for their week one routine.

They shared the top spot with Hamza and Jowita who also impressed the judges with their Foxtrot to Islands In The Stream.

Fans at home couldn't help but agree with the judges, with many taking to share their support for the jiving couple.

BBC/PA

One person wrote on Twitter:"The Biggest surprise of the night for me so far. Will's jive was worthy of Blackpool and it's only week 1. WOW I'm shaking."

A second viewer posted:" Will Mellor and Ricky Martin in the same dance will is one to watch."

A third person tweeted:"Will is a legend. So likeable and that has to be in the top 5 first routines of all time. Amazing!"

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday, October 1 on 6.30pm on BBC One.