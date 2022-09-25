ESSEX was well-represented in the world of dance last night as the 20th series of Strictly Come Dancing kicked off.

Saturday marked the first competition night of the popular show, with 15 couples battling it out to get as many points as possible.

Essex’s Mollie Rainford and Ellie Taylor both had strong showings and plenty of praise from the four judges.

READ MORE >> Two Strictly stars from Essex find out partners ahead of 20th series of hit show

READ MORE >> Who will win Strictly Come Dancing 2022? Favourites to win ahead of launch show

Britain’s Got Talent finalist Molly and new professional Carlos Gu came in third with a score of 31 for their energetic samba.

Following their routine to Kiss My (Uh Oh) by Anne Marie and Little Mix, Motsi Mabuse described the singer and actress as a “shooting star”.

Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire

Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire

Ted Lasso actress Ellie and her partner Johannes Radebe performed an elegant Quickstep to I Am What I Am by Klaus Hallen Tanz Orchester.

Dressed in a black sparkly ballgown paired with long black gloves, Taylor twirled and dipped her way to a score of 28.

Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire

Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire

Anton Du Beke said the “nuts and bolts” needed a bit of work but praised her look, adding: “When you came out there you just epitomised the golden age of Hollywood. It looked so beautiful.”

Actor Will Mellor and Wildlife presenter Hamza Yassin placed joint top of the leaderboard in week one.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.