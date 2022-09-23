A BREAK in and alleged assault is being investigated by police as they investigate what has been stolen.

Police are looking for witnesses following an aggravated burglary yesterday at a residential address in Pentland Avenue.

Officers were called to reports of a group breaking into a house yesterday at about 12.50pm.

The residents of the property were allegedly assaulted during the incident.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “We are appealing for witnesses following an aggravated burglary in Chelmsford yesterday.

“Officers were called to the residential address on Pentland Avenue in Chelmsford at around 12:50pm yesterday (22 September) following reports of a group breaking into a house.

“The residents of the property were assaulted before managing to leave.

“Enquiries are ongoing and officers are still identifying what has been stolen.

“Officers have been carrying out multiple enquiries in the area, including house to house.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything or have any further information to contact us.

“If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

“You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

“Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

“Alternatively you can call us on 101.

“In an emergency always call 999.

“If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity @CrimestoppersUK, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

“Please quote incident 539 of 22 September when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”