A FORMER cabbie whose life was transformed by a kidney transplant has spoken of his “immense pride” in his late wife who gave the gift of life to three others.

Kay Bird died at Colchester Hospital in May 2021 after suffering a sudden bleed on the brain.

Her family said the 73-year-old had always been known for her generosity and kindness, so were unsurprised to find out she had signed up to the organ donor register to help others after her death.

Kay’s liver and kidneys were subsequently used to save the lives of three men in their fifties.

“Kay did an amazing thing that money cannot buy,” said husband Patrick, who married his childhood sweetheart in 1973 and went on to have their children – Joanne, Joseph and Michael.

Loving - the Bird family - Picture: ESNEFT

“She gave those three men their lives back and hopefully lots more years with their own families.

“I know exactly how they feel from my own experiences of receiving a transplant – it’s like having a second birthday and I thank the lady who donated my kidney from the bottom of my heart every single day.”

Patrick spent three years on dialysis before having a successful transplant at London’s Royal Free Hospital in 2004.

Although the couple had never discussed Kay’s decision to sign up to the organ donor register, he feels it was her way of saying thank you for the kidney which he received.

“Her death was absolutely devastating to us all and came so suddenly. She went out for lunch one day and never came home again,” added Patrick, who lives in Chelmsford.

Besotted - Kay and Patrick Bird - Picture: ESNEFT

“But out of that tragedy, someone else has been given a second chance at life which is amazing.

“I didn’t know that Kay was on the register but I wasn’t surprised as she was that sort of person.

“She knew from what happened to me the difference it makes and what it can do for a family.

“Kay made huge difference to lots of people when she was alive, and is continuing to so now she is no longer with us.

“We are all immensely proud of her and always will be.”