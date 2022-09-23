STAFF have been left "shocked and saddened" following a suspected arson attack at an adventure park in Alresford.

Wyvernwood, the UK's newest family adventure park, opened its doors to the public in July.

The park and woodlands feature a host of adventure activities and play areas from a nine-metre-high enchanted castle to goblin tunnels, a massive galleon ship and even dragon karting.

Parts of the enchanted castle play area were damaged by fire on Thursday morning.

A spokesman for the adventure park said: “Our Enchanted Castle was the target of an arson attack, therefore for the foreseeable future it will be closed to guests until we can ensure its safety.

“While Wyvernwood is shocked and saddened by this act, we’re still 100 per cent committed to giving our guests the experience they’ve booked with us.

“With this in the mind the show will go on and the park will be open as normal this weekend and beyond.”

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service was called to the scene in Ford Road at about 8am on Thursday.

"On arrival, crews reported that a wooden structure was on fire,” a spokesman said.

“A crew from Colchester worked to extinguish the fire by 09.20am and believe it was caused deliberately."