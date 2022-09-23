STAFF at the UK's newest adventure park have been left "shocked and saddened" following a suspected arson attack.

Wyvernwood, in St Osyth Road, Alresford, opened its doors to the public for the first time earlier this summer.

The park and woodlands feature a host of adventure activities and play areas from a nine-metre-high enchanted castle to goblin tunnels, a massive galleon ship and even dragon karting.

Parts of the enchanted castle play area were damaged by fire on Thursday morning.

Luke Polley, Wyvernwood’s marketing manager, said staff have been left upset by the incident.

"We're shocked and saddened that someone would wish to cause damage to something that children and families get so much pleasure from," he said.

"But we are overwhelmed with the support from the Alresford community and from people online.

“We are also grateful for the quick thinking of our team here at Wyvernwood who raised the alarm.”

The enchanted castle is currently closed due to the damage caused.

Mr Polley confirmed the remainder of the park will stay open – including The Dragon Karts, Captain’s Galleon and Jumping Pillow – and that plans for a spectacular Halloween event were still in place.

“The show must go on," he said.

“Our focus now turns to our Halloween event which will go ahead as planned.”

A spokeswoman for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the cause of the fire is thought to be deliberate.

“Firefighters were called to a fire in Ford Lane, Alresford, at 8am on Thursday," she said.

“On arrival, crews reported that a wooden structure was on fire.

“A crew from Colchester worked to extinguish the fire by 9.20am and believe it was caused deliberately.”

The 20-acre site, off St Osyth Road, Alresford, opened to the public on July 15.

The attraction, to which guests enter through a magical portal, features a Little Kingdom, for smaller children to get involved, as well as sand play, a jumping pillow and the Wellbeing Woods, home to the land of the fairies.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the suspected arson attack is asked to contact Essex Police on 101.