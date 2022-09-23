Several motorway closures will affect Essex traffic this weekend, according to National Highways England.

These will mainly be along the Dartford Crossing in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the M25 and the A12.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, September 23 to Sunday, September 25.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday, September 23 in Essex?





A12

The 24-hour closure on the Northbound link road from the A138 will continue in Essex until Saturday, October 29.

In both directions on the A12 between Junction 19 and 25, there will be slip road closures and lane closures for construction improvement/upgrade from 9pm until 5am.

Also in both directions on the road, this time between Junction 13 and 15, there will be carriageway closure, lane closure, diversion route and contra flow for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal from the same time.

Further roadworks taking place from 9pm to 5am are at Junction 19 (entry slip road closure and diversion route for structure) and between Junction 29 and 31 (carriageway closure for barrier/fence safety repairs).

Dartford Crossing

No closures have been listed for the Dartford Crossing on this day.

M25

On the M25 on the anti-clockwise way between Junction 26 and 27 there will be carriageway closures, link road closures, entry slip road closures and lane closures for tunnel maintenance works from 11pm to 5am.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, September 24 in Essex?

A12

On the Northbound way between Junction 21 and 22 there will be carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for inspection survey from 9pm to 5am.

Meanwhile, at the same time on Junction 19 there will be entry slip road closure and diversion route for structure - new/reconstruction.

Dartford Crossing

On the Northbound way in the West tunnel, there will be tunnel closure for contraflow works between 10pm and 6am.

M25

No closures have been listed on the M25 Essex Junctions for this day.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday, September 25 in Essex?





A12

Dartford Crossing

On the Northbound way in the East tunnel there will be tunnel closure for maintenance works between 10pm and 5am.

M25

No closures have been listed on the M25 Essex Junctions for this day.