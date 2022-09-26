STIRRING sounds of music and sea shanties will be heard throughout the streets of a maritime town when a popular festival returns next week.

The 16th Harwich International Shanty Festival takes place across the town from October 7 to 9.

It includes artists from France, the Netherlands, Poland and from across the UK – including popular sea shanty band The Longest Johns.

Well-loved local performers will also play a big part in the festival, as well as concerts, sing-a-round sessions, workshops, illustrated talks, maritime crafts and many events are free.

A spokesman for the festival said: “We have an exciting programme of events at the Redoubt Napoleonic Fort, where shanty singers will be offering a variety of performances and taking advantage once more of the wonderful acoustics in this unique venue.

“As well as musical performances we have musket drills, cannon firing, skirmishes and sword displays with River Rogues Pirates and the King’s German Artillery on both the Saturday and Sunday and there will be a Living History Camp with The Queen’s own Buffs.

Harwich Shanty Festival

“Tony Johnson, the barber-surgeon will be giving an exhibition and gory demonstrations of his skill and the Inner State Theatre will present their Sunshine Variety Show at the Redoubt on Saturday and along the Quayside on Sunday with their sophisticated stupidity including the Great Deckchair Challenge.

There will be demonstrations of figurehead carving by Andy Peters and Ropeworks and Knot Crafts by Rachel Richards and face painting with Kerry Meadows.

Mike Smylie will demonstrate the art of smoking kippers and real ales will be on offer from Harwich Town Brewery as well as an artisan gin bar from East Coast Distillery.

She added: “Another family attraction is the themed Sea Shanty Train, which will be making two journeys between Harwich and Manningtree and back on the Saturday of the festival with entertainment from pirates, shanty singers and more.

“Crossjack and Nordet will be entertaining on the trains this year.”

Car parking for the event will be available in the Trinity House car park at the end of West Street and there will also be a shanty bus to transport people around the town.

Visit harwichshantyfestival.co.uk.