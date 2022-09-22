Police officers had items thrown at them and were threatened by a gang while they were out patrolling in Wickford.
The officers were carrying out routine enquiries before they were approached by a group of men, a police spokesman said.
The gang then began threatening the officers, who are said to have several items hurled at them.
Police shut off Cranfield Park Road at 10am today just after the incident, and are continuing to investigate the incident.
Read more >> Teenagers threatened during attempted robbery in south Essex park
Back up was called in, with multiple police cars and the National Police Air Service among the units who attended.
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of threats to cause criminal damage and assault.
Enquiries remain ongoing, but police say no injuries have been sustained in the incident.
More to follow
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel