A WILDLIFE photography competition is open for entries with new categories for photographers.

The Essex Wildlife Trust’s annual photography competition is open for public submissions.

Last year’s competition received almost 1,000 entries from Essex residents.

Entrants can submit up to three photographs across the six categories.

The categories are a wildlife motion picture, captivating colour, gardeners world, wilder essex, young blood and coastal captures.

The category of coastal captures is new for this year to encourage the public to celebrate the 350 mile long Essex coastline.

A public vote will decide the category winners, who will win a copy of the Essex Wildlife Trust 2024 calendar including their image.

The overall winner will win £200.

Lauren Cosson, communications officer for Essex Wildlife Trust, said: “Our photography competition is great reason to spend more time out in nature.

“Whether you are visiting a nature reserve, or exploring the wild visitors in your garden, we look forward to seeing how the public capture Essex’s wild side.

“By taking part, you can help us promote the beauty of Essex’s county, and the wildlife that lives here, so we can better protect and conserve it for the future.”

Entries can be made at essexwt.org.uk/photography-competition-2022 until November, 30.