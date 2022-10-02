MULTI-BILLION pound plans to improve Essex’s connections with its neighbouring counties are being explored by the region’s top dogs.

Politicians and senior figures within the region have met to continue progress on accelerating multi-billion pound blueprints to improve travel links in Essex.

Bosses at Transport East hope its 30 year plan will create stronger ties to Norfolk, Suffolk and between Stansted airport and the north east Essex coast.

The group consists of political representatives from Highways England and transportation authorities, as well as Network Rail and various councillors.

During a summit on Tuesday, conversation on key challenges were raised including exploring low-carbon transport solutions for towns and cities.

Summit - the meeting was held on Tuesday - Picture: Transport East

Opportunities available to sustainably strengthen the area’s role in the international movement of goods and people, such as at Harwich International Port, were also discussed.

The meeting also saw the launch of The Transport Strategy which seeks to promote a vision of an eastern region with safe, efficient and net-zero transport networks.

The strategy sets a series of priorities for better transport for everybody living, working, and learning in the region up to 2050.

The Transport Strategy will be submitted to the Department for Transport this autumn following official endorsement from the region’s five local transport authorities.

Transport East says it is relying mainly on the Government to support the plan which it predicts will cost between £4.6 billion and £6.3 billion.

Discussions - the region's key figures met - Picture: Transport East

Unlocking international gateways at the region’s ports and airports are central to the plan, while the A120 west at Stansted, through Braintree, via the A12 to Colchester and then to Harwich and Clacton has been listed as a key focus.

Chairman of Transport East Kevin Bentley said the meeting presented a “fantastic opportunity” to discuss the key issues the area faces.

“Witnessing the drive and commitment from those in attendance at the summit has reaffirmed our shared vision for transport across the region,” said Mr Bentley.

“I look forward to the submission of our Transport Strategy to the Department for Transport later this year, and to continuing the fantastic work with our partners to create a greener, more prosperous, and better-connected east.”