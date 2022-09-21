A company is warning football fans and commuters not to travel as rescheduled rail strikes are set to cause disruption.

Greater Anglia is advising rail passengers to avoid travelling by train on Saturday October 1 and Wednesday October 5 as national rail strikes are planned.

People travelling to the London Marathon on Sunday 2 October will also be affected, as the 24-hour strikes have a knock-on effect the following day.

First trains will be affected and there are no services before 7.30am.

Rail unions ASLEF and RMT have rescheduled strikes postponed due to the death of Her Majesty The Queen, to next month.

Train drivers at ASLEF are striking on both days and will be joined by RMT union members in their national rail strike on Saturday October 1.

As a result, Greater Anglia services will be severely disrupted, with the company only able to run a fraction of its services – and no services at all between Cambridge and London Liverpool Street or on regional or branch lines.

A heavily reduced service will run between London Liverpool Street and Norwich, Colchester, Southend Victoria and on the Stansted Express service between Stansted Airport and London Liverpool Street.

On October 1, services will only operate from 7.30am and with all last trains setting off before the end of the working day and final whistle in most cases in order to be at their final destination by 6.30pm.

Football fans are strongly advised to make alternative arrangements as Norwich, Ipswich Town, Cambridge United, Peterborough United and Colchester United have fixtures on October 1, as do Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham and Arsenal.

Students travelling to school or college and people commuting to work are also advised not to travel by train.

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director said: "We are very sorry that once again our customers will be disrupted by strikes, which this time will affect football fans and some people from our region competing in the London Marathon, as well as school or college students, commuters and business travellers.

"We’re only able to run a fraction of our usual services, so our advice again is to avoid using our trains on strike days.

"The rail industry is working hard to resolve these disputes and talks will continue with ASLEF and RMT in an effort to avert the strike."

Anyone who has pre-booked tickets can change them, use them to travel on either the day before or up to two days later, or apply for a refund by going back to their original retailer.

Greater Anglia is currently finalising details of the strike day timetables and will publish them on its website as soon as early next week.