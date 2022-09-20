Six drivers have been issued a total of 43 points on their driving licences following crashes on Essex roads.

They were found guilty of careless driving at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on August 24.

The drivers received between 6 and 9 penalty points - the maximum - and were also fined more than £4,300.

Adam Pipe, head of roads policing, said: “My officers frequently attend collisions, and during the investigative process it is clear when someone has displayed careless driving, that may have contributed to the collision.

“Careless driving can be a small distraction that means you are not fully in control of the vehicle you are driving, and that poses a risk to other drivers and road users.

“Careless driving means the driving standard falls below what would be expected of a competent and careful driver or that a vehicle is being driven without regard to other road users.

“Thankfully no-one was hurt.

“But this year the law changed: the penalty for causing serious injury through careless driving means a driver could, instead of being fined, be sentenced to two years imprisonment.

“We work with are partners at Safer Essex Roads Partnership to aspire to Vision Zero, meaning no fatalities on our roads by 2040.

“My officers will enforce traffic law, but we would ask the public to support us and play their part in helping us to keep our roads the safest they can be.”

Examples of careless driving are, but not limited to tailgating, not giving way at a junction, speeding, overtaking on the inside and using mobile phones whilst driving.

The full details of each penalty are: