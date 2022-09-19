THE Queen’s most loyal aide was given pride of place in front of Her Majesty’s coffin during the procession to Westminster Hall.

Page of the Backstairs Paul Whybrew, of Frinton, joined the procession carrying The Queen from Buckingham Palace.

The 6ft 4ins aide, affectionately known as ‘Tall Paul’, was a loyal servant to Queen Elizabeth II for 44 years.

It is understood the former Clacton County High School student was one of The Queen’s regular companions in her final days.

He reportedly spent hours with her, watching horseracing, and delivering her daily edition of the Racing Post, and helping her with jigsaw puzzles.

Mr Whybrew accompanied The Queen’s coffin as she left Buckingham Palace for the final time.

King Charles III and the Royal Family walked behind her coffin.

It is understood the decision to invite some of The Queen’s senior staff came after Prince Philip’s requested six members of his staff walk behind his coffin.

Mr Whybrew and Barry Mitford, the late Queen’s Serjeant-at-Arms, were among ten staff members who took part in the procession.

Mr Whybrew, who was described as her favourite courtier, famously accompanied the Queen and James Bond actor Daniel Craig during her skit for the 2012 London Olympic Games.

Mr Whybrew had served The Queen since the age of 19, starting as a junior footman, and became the longest-serving member of The Queen’s staff at Buckingham Palace last year.

He received the Royal Victorian Order and Medal for his faithful service, which saw him serve The Queen throughout her golden, diamond and platinum jubilee celebrations.

It is understood when The Queen decided to spend more time at Windsor Castle in 2006, Mr Whybrew moved to the castle at her request from his flat at Kensington Palace.

It was Mr Whybrew who calmly guided an intruder, who broke into the sleeping Queen’s bedroom, into the butler’s pantry and poured him a glass of whisky before police arrived following a notorious breach of security at Buckingham Palace in 1982.

Paul’s father Derrick, who has written a book on the history of Frinton Free Church, still lives in the area, but declined to talk about his son’s discreet role.

Paul himself is known for his discretion and earned the nickname the ‘Keeper of the Queen’s secrets.