Several motorway closures will affect Essex traffic this weekend, according to National Highways England.

These will mainly be along the Dartford Crossing in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the M25 and the A12.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, September 16 to Sunday, September 18.

There will be a few closures on all the major roads in Essex over the weekend (PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday, September 16 in Essex?





A12

The 24-hour closure on the Northbound link road from the A138 will continue in Essex from Sunday, September 11 until October 29.

In both directions from Junction 19 to Junction 25, there will be slip road closures and lane closures for construction improvement/upgrade from 9pm until 5am.

Also in both directions from Junction 29 to 31 there will be carriageway closure for barrier/fence safety repairs at the same time.

On the A12 Southbound from Junction 12 to 15 there will be carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for inspection/survey, also from 9pm to 5am.

Finally, at Junction 19 there will be a carriageway closure and diversion route for structure - new/reconstruction, again from 9pm on Friday until 5am on Monday.

Dartford Crossing

No closures have been listed for the Dartford Crossing on this day.

M25

No closures have been listed on the M25 Essex Junctions for this day.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, September 17 in Essex?

A12

In both directions from Junction 29 to 31 there will be carriageway closure for barrier/fence safety repairs from 5am in the morning until 9pm.

On the A12 Northbound between Junction 21 and 22 there will be carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for inspection survey from 9pm until 5am.

On the Southbound way between those two junctions there will be slip road closure for signs at the same time.

Dartford Crossing

No closures have been listed for the Dartford Crossing on this day.

M25

No closures have been listed on the M25 Essex Junctions for this day.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday, September 18 in Essex?





A12

On the A12 Northbound between Junction 21 and 22 there will be carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for inspection survey from 9pm until 5am.

Dartford Crossing

No closures have been listed for the Dartford Crossing on this day.

M25

No closures have been listed on the M25 Essex Junctions for this day.