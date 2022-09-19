A BUSINESS may have to remove the Royal Arms from its packaging following the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

Wilkin and Sons was given a royal warrant by George V in 1911 and it was continued by the Queen.

Now, after the Queen's death the firm may have to change its packaging if the warrant is not continued by King Charles III.

When the grantor of a Royal Warrant dies, the warrant becomes void, however, the company or individual can continue to use the Royal Arms for up to two years.

A spokesperson for Wilkin and Sons said: “It has always been a privilege to supply the Royal household with Tiptree goods, as we have done since 1911.

“We have very fond memories of Her Majesty the Queen’s visit to the Tiptree Jam factory for our 125-year anniversary in 2010.

“She took the time to chat with many members of staff, bringing a rare warmth to us all.

“Our new King has much to focus on, and our sincere condolences and best wishes are with him and his family.

“In due course and over time we would hope to renew our Royal Warrant.

“We will certainly have to change our labels but we have no concerns about that at all.

“It is an absolute privilege to be allowed to use the Royal Warrant on our goods.”

