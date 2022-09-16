Two police officers were stabbed in London on Friday morning, the Metropolitan Police said.
The stabbing occurred in the Leicester Square area of central London around 6am and both officers are being treated in hospital.
The Met confirmed a man has been arrested and is also currently in hospital.
Scotland Yard said two male officers were attacked by a man with a knife at around 6am.
“Taser was deployed and a male was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker. He was taken to a hospital for treatment where he remains at this time,” the force said.
“Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.”
