It has today been announced that the late Queen Elizabeth II will be buried with the Duke of Edinburgh in King George VI’s chapel in Windsor Castle.

The burial will be a private service at 7.30pm on Monday evening.

The Queen passed away on Thursday, September 8 at her Balmoral Estate in Aberdeenshire.

The news came after it was announced the monarch was under medical observation in the morning, with her passing announced later that evening.

The Queen’s committal service will take place at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle at 4pm on Monday.

The state funeral will “unite people across the globe and resonate with people of all faiths” and pay a “fitting tribute to an extraordinary reign”, the man in charge of the historic occasion has said.

The Earl Marshal, the Duke of Norfolk, described the task as “both humbling and daunting. An honour and a great responsibility”.

Two thousand people including world leaders and foreign royals will gather inside Westminster Abbey in London on Monday for the final farewell to the nation’s longest reigning monarch.

Will the Queen’s funeral be televised?

Yes, the Queen’s funeral will be broadcast live on BBC One, BBC News, and be available on BBC iPlayer.

It will also be shown on Sky News and can be watched on their TV and YouTube Channels.

What to expect from the Queen's funeral?





When is the Queen’s funeral?

The Queen’s funeral will take place on Monday, September 19, with duties beginning at 6:30am, and the BBC coverage of the event starting at 8am.

The Service at Westminster Abbey will take place at 11am while a later committal service at St George’s Chapel will also be broadcast.