NORTH Essex royalists in mourning have said Her Majesty the Queen’s death “feels like losing a member of the family”, ahead of her funeral today.

Queen Elizabeth II, the country’s long-serving monarch, died at the age of 96 in Balmoral following an unrivalled and unprecedented 70 year reign.

She will be laid to rest following a state funeral which is expected to see hundreds of thousands of people descend on the capital to pay their respects.

Ahead of the historic occasion, residents from across the north of the county, visited several times by Queen, have now honoured and remembered Her Royal Highness.

Rosemary Ball said: “She put people at ease, had a great sense of humour, and a strength of character.

“She dedicated herself to her duty when at times she had personal problems or bereavement to deal with. May God bless her and her family. Rest in peace.”

Michele Ono also paid tribute to the country’s late figurehead, who death has been felt with great sadness around the globe.

She said: “The Queen was amazing, stoic and strong with a heart of gold and humour. A truly blessed monarch to which I send my deepest thanks for all she has done.

“She has been part of my whole life and it feels like losing a member of the family. Thank you your majesty and RIP.”

Helen Louise Phillips says she actually met Her Majesty on a few occasions while working for the Queen Mother at Clarence House between 1992 and 1994.

She said: “It was a privilege to do so. I do have some secret memories.”

Lydia Chao, meanwhile, said she would remember the Queen for her smile and sense of humour, as well as her dedicated service to the nation and Commonwealth.

“A remarkable woman who will be greatly missed,” she added.

Catherine Errity, on the other hand, described Her Royal Highness as an “inspiration” who showed “unwavering dedication and service to our country.”

Royalist Dylan Calvert said the Queen touched the lives of millions and she will never be forgotten.

He said: “She ruled for 70 years with grace and dignity, which people found admirable. She will be missed by all. R.I.P."