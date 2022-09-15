Customers of the Lloyds banking group have been reporting outages with their services this morning.

Reports began appearing on Down Detector for Lloyds and Halifax at around 6am, with Bank of Scotland also seeing some reports of outages.

Down Detector is a website used to report online outages and has seen all three take a sharp turn upwards as customers report issues.

According to customer reports on Down Detector, the majority of issues are with mobile and online banking as well as credit cards.

Lloyds, Bank of Scotland and Halifax credit card showing account N/A

Customers who have taken to Twitter to voice their problems seem mostly to cite problems accessing their credit card details.

We know some of our customers are having problems accessing Credit Card details at the moment. We're sorry for this and working to have it back to normal soon. — Halifax (@HalifaxBank) September 15, 2022

One user wrote: “My credit card balance says N/A, and in every section where a number usually is, bill was due today.. not sure where to go from here.”

Another replied sharing similar issues, writing: “My account showing N/A too.”

All three banks have put out statements confirming issues with credit cards and have ensured it is being investigated.

The banks have said to customers they are working at getting services back to normal.

The statements read: “We know some of our customers are having problems accessing Credit Card details at the moment. We're sorry for this and working to have it back to normal soon.”

You can keep up to date with the service status of these banks on Down Detector.