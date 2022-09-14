A MOTORCYCLIST has died following a crash in Dovercourt's High Street.

The biker, aged in his 40s, was involved in a collision at about 5.55pm on Tuesday, September 13.

He was rushed to Colchester Hospital, where he later died.

Detectives at Essex Police are now appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage of the incident, which happened towards Main Road, Harwich.

A spokesman for the force said: "We were called to High Street following reports of a collision involving a motorcycle.

"The rider, a man in his 40s, was conveyed to hospital where, sadly, he died.

"The road was closed while collision investigation work was carried out.

"If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

"Please quote incident 910 of September 13 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible."

Harwich mayor Ivan Henderson said the thoughts of the whole town are with the man's family.

"I'm really sorry to hear about this tragic accident," he said.

"We have had to face a terribly high number of fatal collisions on the A120 since the end of last year, but we have not seen anything like this in the town centre for some time.

"My thoughts - and those of the whole town - are with the man's family and friends at what will be a very difficult time.

"I'm sure the police and emergency services will be providing the family with whatever support they need at this time."

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said one ambulance attended the scene following reports of a collision.

He added: A male patient was treated at the scene before being transported to Colchester Hospital."

Witnesses are urged to submit a report by visiting essex.police.uk/digital101 or by using the online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am and 9pm.

Alternatively, call the force on 101, or to make an anonymous report, contact independent charity by calling 0800 555 111.