STAFF at the new monarch’s former official residence of Clarence House were made redundant during the thanksgiving ceremony for the Queen held at St Giles’ Cathedral.

Up to 100 employees were given their notice of redundancy while King Charles and the Queen Consort were in Edinburgh, the Guardian reported.

They include private secretaries, those working in the royal couple’s finance and communications offices, and household staff, some of whom have worked at Clarence House for decades.

Many of the former Prince of Wales’s staff assumed they would be kept on and amalgamated into the King’s new household.

However, a letter from the King’s top aide, Sir Clive Alderton, arrived and informed them that their roles would no longer be needed.

READ MORE: Alba want 100 Scots to guard Stone of Destiny on journey to London for Charles' coronation

“Everybody is absolutely livid, including private secretaries and the senior team,” one source told The Guardian. “All the staff have been working late every night since Thursday, to be met with this. People were visibly shaken by it.”

Alderton’s letter stated that the household at Clarence House would be closed down.

He wrote: “The change in role for our principals will also mean change for our household.

"The portfolio of work previously undertaken in this household supporting the former Prince of Wales’s personal interests, former activities and household operations will no longer be carried out, and the household … at Clarence House will be closed down.

“It is therefore expected that the need for the posts principally based at Clarence House, whose work supports these areas will no longer be needed.”

King Charles’s private secretary then added: “I appreciate that this is unsettling news and I wanted to let you know of the support that is available at this point.”

It is understood that certain staff who provide “direct, close, personal support and advice” to the King and Queen Consort would remain in employment.

The staff who are made redundant will receive help to find alternative employment across other royal households or externally and will receive an “enhanced” redundancy payment higher than the statutory minimum.

A spokesperson for Clarence House said: “Following last week’s accession, the operations of the household of the former Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have ceased and, as required by law, a consultation process has begun.

Our staff have given long and loyal service and, while some redundancies will be unavoidable, we are working urgently to identify alternative roles for the greatest number of staff.”