COLCHESTER Hospital will continue to provide care and treatment to urgent patients on the day of the Queen’s funeral, bosses have confirmed.

The East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust facility, in Turner Road, will be running more services than usual on a bank holiday on Monday.

The hospital’s dedicated teams will specifically be focused on helping the likes of cancer patients and those in need of vital surgery.

Those who has appointments booked in at the complex on Monday, the day on which Her Majesty will be laid to rest, will be contacted soon by staff.

Accident and emergency departments and urgent treatment centres will also remain open.

Newsquest

The hospital’s announcement comes after it was announced GP surgeries and most pharmacies in north Essex will be closed on the national day of mourning.

The majority of coronavirus vaccinations appointments for Monday will also be rescheduled and walk-in clinics will be closed.

A spokesman for the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust said: “NHS 111 is available 24/7 by telephone and online for help and advice.

“Mental health crisis support is available 24/7 by calling NHS 111 and choosing option number 2.”

To find out more information visit esneft.nhs.uk.