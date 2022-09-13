A MAN has been arrested after shouting abuse at Prince Andrew as the Queen’s funeral cortege made its way along the Royal Mile.
The 22-year-old was seen on videos shot at multiple angles holding a cupped hand at his mouth as he hurled insults at the Queen’s son, a friend of child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell and her paedophile boyfriend Jeffery Epstein.
Andrew has repeatedly denied allegations from Virginia Guiffre that he raped her while she was 17 but the controversy surrounding his friendship with the disgraced billionaire has marred his image.
READ MORE: Protester arrested at King's proclamation in Edinburgh is charged
He was forced to walk in plain clothes alongside uniformed military men because he has been stripped of his miltary honours over the scandal. His mother’s funeral cortege passed along the Royal Mile, Edinburgh on Monday afternoon.
A 22-year-old man was dragged off by members of the public after the outburst.
A video shot at the scene shows the man being pulled out of the crowd before falling to the floor.
He is then picked up by a police officer who leads him away from the scene before a voice off-camera shouts: “Disgusting."
A police spokesperson said: “A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with a breach of the peace on the Royal Mile around 2.50pm on Monday, September 12, 2022."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article