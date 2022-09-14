BOSSES at Colchester Zoo have said the “the hardest part is to come” as they prepare to fork out on energy bills five times more expensive than usual.

The legendary attraction, in Maldon Road, Heckfordbridge, anticipates its energy consumption will quickly tally-up to an eye-watering sum this winter.

Due to many of the facility’s animals needing warmth during the chillier months, the zoo’s outlay on heating always naturally expands in the winter season.

But this year bosses are predicting to have to settle significantly larger energy bills, which have soared for businesses and homes due to wholesale gas prices increasing.

Newsquest

A spokesman for Colchester Zoo said: “The hardest part is to come, when the colder weather sets in a lot of the animals will reside to their indoor areas.

“This requires constant heating to set temperatures, especially for species such as our Orangutans that are rainforest species that require a warmer environment.

“We are expecting our energy bills to heavily increase, it could be as much as five times more expensive than previous winters.

“With other costs increasing too it is set to be a difficult winter without a doubt.”

Last week Prime Minister Liz Truss announced the Energy Price Guarantee, which she says will save typical households an average of £1,000 a year on energy bills.

She also pledged to offer similar financial support to businesses and public sector organisations during the winter months.

Newsquest

“We will need to review the full details of the Government’s support package and find out if we are eligible for the assistance,” added the Colchester Zoo spokesman.

“We will be heavily relying upon visitors to continue their support to help towards covering the costs [but] we are well aware our visitors will be feeling the pinch too.

“We are starting to put actions in place to help reduce costs such as more energy efficient lighting in our elephant house, for example.

“We have been looking at other ways to save money to assist us in ensuring the best for all the animals here at the zoo.

“Animal welfare is always a priority for us and they always come first.”