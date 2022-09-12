AS arguably the most famous person on the planet, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II touched the hearts of millions and defined British culture.
Following her death at the age of 96-years-old on Thursday, mourners from every corner of the globe have moved to remember her and celebrate her life.
In honour of our longest-serving monarch, the Gazette has now opened a Book of Condolence, which we would love for you to sign in tribute to the Queen.
Please tell us what Her Royal Highness meant to you and what you loved most about her.
Book of Condolence: Send us your tributes to Her Majesty the Queen
We'd love to hear how the Queen impacted your life. Pay tribute to her by signing our Book of Condolence.
