A MURDER investigation has been launched after a man sustained serious injuries and died in Colchester.

Police officers were called to Distillery Lane, in the Hythe, shortly before 2am today following reports of a man being injured.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services at the scene, the man was declared dead.

UPDATE: Live updates as murder investigation is launched in Colchester

Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate has now launched a murder investigation in relation to this incident and no arrests have been made at this stage.

Officers remain at the scene and Distillery Lane is partially shut and likely to remain so for the rest of the day.

Investigation - a forensics team at the scene (Newsquest)

Detective Chief Inspector Antony Alcock from the directorate said: "We are working hard to establish what has occurred in the early hours of this morning.

"So far, we have spoken to a number of residents who have been assisting us with our inquiries.

"We encourage anyone in the area, who may have witnessed anything suspicious last night into the early hours of this morning, to contact us.

“We also ask that anyone living in that proximity, who may have any CCTV or dashcam footage, to review it and contact us, to help us piece together what has happened.

"We will remain on scene and there is likely to be a high police presence in the area over the next couple of days."

Anyone with any information should contact the police on 101 and quote incident 92 of September 12.

Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.