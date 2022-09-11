KING Charles III's accession to the throne will be commemorated throughout Essex over the next two days.
Cities, districts, boroughs and towns across the county will host proclamations officially marking the country's new monarch.
These events follow the Royal Proclamation which took place yesterday, when the new King, King Charles III, was formally proclaimed at an historic Accession Council.
Members of the public are welcome to attend any of these historic events.
Below are the times and locations of the Proclamation readings:
Sunday 11 September 2022
1pm Essex County Council
County Hall, Market Road, Chelmsford, Essex, CM1 1QH.
1.30pm Basildon Borough Council
The Basildon Centre, St. Martins Square, Basildon SS14 1DL.
1.30pm Braintree District Council
Causeway House, Bocking End, Braintree, CM7 9HB.
2pm Brentwood Borough Council
Town Hall, Ingrave Road, Brentwood, CM15 8AY.
2pm Castlepoint Borough Council
Kiln Road, Thundersley, Benfleet, SS7 1TF.
2pm Chelmsford City Council
Civic Centre, Duke St, Chelmsford CM1 1JE.
2pm Colchester Borough Council
Town Hall, High St, Colchester, CO1 1PJ.
2pm Epping Forest District Council
323 High Street, Epping, CM16 4BZ.
2pm Harlow District Council
Civic Centre, The Water Gardens, College Square, Harlow, CM20 1WG.
2pm Maldon District Council
Council Offices, Princes Road, Maldon, CM9 5DL.
2pm Rochford District Council
Market Square, Rochford, SS4 1AL.
2pm Tendring District Council
Town Hall, Station Road, Clacton-on-Sea, CO15 1SE.
2pm Thurrock Borough Council
Civic Offices, New Road, Grays, RM17 6SL.
2pm Uttlesford District Council
Council Offices, London Road, Saffron Walden, CB11 4ER.
Monday 12 September
11am Southend-on-Sea City Council
Victoria Plaza, High Street, Southend-on-Sea, SS2 5SP.
