KING Charles III's accession to the throne will be commemorated throughout Essex over the next two days.

Cities, districts, boroughs and towns across the county will host proclamations officially marking the country's new monarch. 

These events follow the Royal Proclamation which took place yesterday, when the new King, King Charles III, was formally proclaimed at an historic Accession Council.

Members of the public are welcome to attend any of these historic events.

Below are the times and locations of the Proclamation readings:

Sunday 11 September 2022

1pm Essex County Council

County Hall, Market Road, Chelmsford, Essex, CM1 1QH.

1.30pm Basildon Borough Council

The Basildon Centre, St. Martins Square, Basildon SS14 1DL.

1.30pm Braintree District Council

Causeway House, Bocking End, Braintree, CM7 9HB.

2pm Brentwood Borough Council

Town Hall, Ingrave Road, Brentwood, CM15 8AY.

2pm Castlepoint Borough Council

Kiln Road, Thundersley, Benfleet, SS7 1TF.

2pm Chelmsford City Council

Civic Centre, Duke St, Chelmsford CM1 1JE.

2pm Colchester Borough Council

Town Hall, High St, Colchester, CO1 1PJ.

2pm Epping Forest District Council

323 High Street, Epping, CM16 4BZ.

2pm Harlow District Council

Civic Centre, The Water Gardens, College Square, Harlow, CM20 1WG.

2pm Maldon District Council

Council Offices, Princes Road, Maldon, CM9 5DL.

2pm Rochford District Council

Market Square, Rochford, SS4 1AL.

2pm Tendring District Council

Town Hall, Station Road, Clacton-on-Sea, CO15 1SE.

2pm Thurrock Borough Council

Civic Offices, New Road, Grays, RM17 6SL.

2pm Uttlesford District Council

Council Offices, London Road, Saffron Walden, CB11 4ER.

Monday 12 September

11am Southend-on-Sea City Council

Victoria Plaza, High Street, Southend-on-Sea, SS2 5SP.

 