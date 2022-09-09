This afternoon King Charles III addressed the public in his first speech as monarch after his mother Queen Elizabeth II died yesterday aged 96.

In the touching speech to the nation, the King shared a special message to his youngest son and daughter-in-law, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

As he told the nation that he wished to “express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas”.

The King also confirmed Prince William will take the title of Prince of Wales.

READ MORE: King Charles III makes promise to nation after death of Queen Elizabeth II

He said:

“As my Heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me.

“He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall which I have undertaken for more than five decades.

“Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty.

“With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given."

Mourners pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

When will Charles officially become King?





Charles has automatically become King after the death of his mother, but an Accession Council is usually convened at St James’s Palace in London within 24 hours of the death of a sovereign.

It will be later following the death of the Queen because the announcement of her death did not come until early evening on Thursday, meaning there was not enough time to set the plans in motion for Friday morning.

Therefore Charles will be formally declared King at the Accession Council on Saturday, September 10.