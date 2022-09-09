UNION bosses have called off planned rail strikes following the death of Her Majesty the Queen, meaning Essex commuters will no longer face widespread disruption.

Greater Anglia had advised passengers to avoid travelling by train next Thursday and Saturday, after ASLEF and RMT members unveiled plans to downs tool.

The train operating company, however, has now announced the proposed industrial action has been suspended in light of Queen Elizabeth II’s death at the age of 96.

As a result, Greater Anglia will be able to run its services, meaning stations in the likes of Clacton, Colchester, Harwich, Witham and Southend will remain in operation.

Jamie Burles, managing director at Greater Anglia, said: “Greater Anglia will be playing its part in helping the nation pay their respects to Her Majesty The Queen.

“We are pleased the trade unions have taken this step so that we can run our train service as normal on Thursday and Saturday.

“Her Majesty has served our country with dedication and loyalty and she will be missed by everyone, including all of us at Greater Anglia.

“We were fortunate and privileged to welcome her on our network on many occasions.”

The two strikes were part of a long-running dispute over pay and working conditions and would have followed previous protests in July and August.

Had the planned days of action gone ahead, 90 per cent of Greater Anglia’s services would have been out of action, with no rail replacement buses being laid on.