King Charles III will address the nation tonight as a period of mourning begins following the sad death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, September 8.

The sad news was confirmed after members of the royal family travelled to Balmoral, where the Queen was laying in rest.

Charles and Camilla remained in Balmoral overnight, before they returned to London today where the new King will address the nation.

The new King and Queen consort greeted the public as they arrived at Buckingham Palace as well-wishers shared their condolences.

What time is King Charles' address tonight?





King Charles III will address the nation in a televised address at 6pm tonight, September 9. This will be his first TV statement as King.

How to watch King Charles' address tonight?





A statement from His Majesty The King: pic.twitter.com/AnBiyZCher — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

BBC One will be showing King Charles’ address at 6pm. It will air from 6pm until 6:05pm.

The speech is also likely to be broadcast on all major news channels including Sky News, ITV and more.

The official Royal Family social media accounts and YouTube are also likely to share his address.

When will Charles become King?





Charles has automatically become King after the death of his mother, but an Accession Council is usually convened at St James’s Palace in London within 24 hours of the death of a sovereign.

It will be later following the death of the Queen because the announcement of her death did not come until early evening on Thursday, meaning there was not enough time to set the plans in motion for Friday morning.

Therefore Charles will be formally declared King at the Accession Council on Saturday, September 10.

The Queen dies, aged 96

Born on April 21, 1926, during the reign of her paternal grandfather King George V Queen Elizabeth II went on the be Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

The nation’s longest-reigning monarch reached her historic Platinum Jubilee of 70 years on the throne on February 6.

As the oldest daughter of King George VI, she became Queen following his death in 1952 while on a tour of Australia and New Zealand with her late husband, Prince Philip.

Mourners pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Her coronation took place the following year and she was crowned aged 27.

She has since become one of the most-loved figures around the world travelling more widely than any other monarch during her extraordinary reign.

Elizabeth II is the first British monarch in history to reach her Platinum Jubilee, and plans are in motion for a host of national festivities in June to mark the occasion.

Her reign has stretched from the post-war years through a new millennium and into a radically altered 21st century.

Her time on the throne has seen 15 prime ministers from the Second World War leader Sir Winston Churchill to Liz Truss.

She is survived by her four children: Charles, Prince of Wales; Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.