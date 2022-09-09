Planned rail strikes in Essex have been called off as a result of the Queen’s death.
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Greater Anglia were due to walk out on September 15 and 17 in a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.
Its general secretary Mick Lynch said: “RMT joins the whole nation in paying its respects to Queen Elizabeth.
“The planned railway strike action on September 15 and 17 is suspended.
“We express our deepest condolences to her family, friends and the country.”
Members of the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) at c2c also called off planned strikes.
A statement said: “Upon the news that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth has died, TSSA union expresses deepest condolences to her family, friends, the country and those affected by her passing.
“TSSA is cancelling planned industrial action for September and will be respecting the period of public mourning.
“The union pays respect to Britain’s longest-serving monarch.”
The train drivers union Aslef has also suspended a planned strike.
A Network Rail spokesman said: “We welcome the unions’ decision to call off next week’s strikes and we join them and the rest of the railway family in sending our condolences to the royal family.”
