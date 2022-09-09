HEARTBROKEN students, staff members and alumni from a university which was visited by the Queen on two key dates in its history have paid tribute to Her Majesty.

The country’s longest-serving monarch, who died last night at the age of 96 after a 70-year reign, first made a trip to the University of Essex’s Colchester site in May 1985.

During the royal visit, she explored the Albert Sloman Library before seeing demonstrations of electronics research and two projects in the UK Data Archive.

Her appearance at the university’s Wivenhoe Park campus, in celebration of the facility’s 21st anniversary, attracted thousands of schoolchildren, staff and students.

Not one to shy away from her adoring crowds of fans, the Queen even diverted from her planned route upon arrival in order to speak to many of the well-wishers.

Her second visit to the university, for which she was this time joined by late husband Prince Philip, came in November 2004 to mark the complex’s 40th anniversary.

Greeted once again by a joyous atmosphere of flag-wavers, Her Majesty met researchers from a variety of departments and viewed displays of research.

As a lasting memento of the royal visit, the Queen also unveiled a commemorative plaque before meeting starstruck students and speaking to those who had gathered.

Professor David Smith, director of the coral reef research unit, said: “I had the honour and pleasure of meeting Her Majesty The Queen in 2004.

“She asked specifically about the future of coral reefs and was very concerned about the local communities who depend on them for food and economic security.

“Her Majesty wanted to make sure that we were doing all that we could to help these communities.”

As well as going out of her way to bless the University of Essex with her royal presence, over the years the Queen has also honoured it on numerous occasions.

In recognition of its dedication to attracting students from around the globe in 2005, the university won a prestigious Queen’s Award for Enterprise.

Four years later the complex won the Queen’s Anniversary Prize in recognition of its pioneering role in advancing the legal and broader practice of human rights.

The university has also received the Regius Professorship, while a further Queen’s Anniversary Prize was given to its Institute for Social and Economic Research.

Anthony Forster, vice chancellor for the University of Essex, who has been left shaken by the news, has now paid tribute to the Queen.

He said: “On behalf of our whole university community I want to offer our sincere condolences to the Royal Family.

“Her Majesty the Queen was respected throughout the United Kingdom and around the world.

“This was reflected by the large number of our international students who joined the crowds to welcome her when she came to visit the university in 1985 and 2004.

“They were both joyous occasions which will never be forgotten by those who were fortunate enough to have been there.

“We are also proud to have received recognition from the monarch.”

As a mark of respect, the university will hold a memorial event at 12pm next Tuesday.

It will take place in the area between Square 4 and 5 on its Wivenhoe Park campus by the very plaque Her Majesty The Queen unveiled back in 2004.

Books of condolence are also available on the university’s campuses.