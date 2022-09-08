Crowds gathered outside Buckingham Palace this evening as the Queen’s loved ones travelled to Balmoral to be with her in her last hours.

When officials carried a notice confirming the Queen’s death to the gates and the flag was lowered to half mast, there were tears and many well wishers sang the national anthem.

One onlooker said the Queen is “all we’ve ever known”.

Another compared her to a swan, which are said to die of broken hearts when they lose their mate, because she died so soon after Prince Philip, her husband of 73 years.

A member of royal household holds a notice at Buckingham Palace in London announcing the death of Queen Elizabeth II

The wrought iron gates at Buckingham Palace have been brightened by dozens of colourful bouquets laid by mourners.

Several left notes, including one reading: “We had you for longer than we deserved you”.

Hundreds of people also streamed down the pavements winding through nearby Green Park on their way to pay tribute at the royal residence.

Annette German, 84, from south London, recalled attending the Queen’s coronation in 1953.

Standing outside the Palace almost 70 years later, the retired teacher said: “I was with my grandmother at the coronation and, when I heard the news she was unwell, I thought, ‘I must be there’, and I got on a train and got the news as I was just round the corner.

“I share a birthday with the Queen and I’ve listened to the national anthem every birthday.

“The Queen could not have better dedicated her life to her country.”

Speaking of her shared birthday, Ms German said: “It’s very special. I’ve had that link all my life.”

She added: “I’m so proud to be here tonight. I’m enormously sad but I’m so pleased that she was able to install the new Prime Minister.

“It’s a very, very moving couple of days for our nation and let’s hope divisions can be put to one side.

“She stayed clear of all the arguments and, as far as I can see, she never put a foot wrong.”

Christine Evans, from Shropshire, 68, said the Queen was a “wonderful” leader who would be “sorely missed by us all”.

Speaking outside Buckingham Palace, she said: “I’m proud to be here and to see all this support, and how loved the Queen is by all these people.

“She will be sorely missed by us all.”

Ms Evans added that she hoped the royal family were brought closer together in the aftermath, and that Harry and Meghan could heal their alleged rift.

She added: “Obviously it’s a very sad occasion but sometimes it brings people together and family have got to stay together.”