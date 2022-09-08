The Prime Minister and First Ministers of the devolved nations have paid tribute to The Queen after Buckingham Palace announced her death.

The news of her death was announced in a statement on behalf of the Royal Family.

A statement read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

Her Majesty was placed under medical supervision earlier today after doctors became concerned for her health.

Paying tribute to The Queen, Prime Minister Liz Truss described her as "an example to us all".

She said: “Today the Crown passes, as it has done for more than a thousand years, to our new monarch, our new head of state, his majesty King Charles III.

“It’s an extraordinary achievement to have presided with such dignity and grace for 70 years. Her life of service stretched beyond most of our living memories.

“In return she was loved and admired by the people in the United Kingdom and all around the world.

“She has been a personal inspiration to me and to many Britons – her devotion to duty is an example to us all.

“Earlier this week at 96, she remained determined to carry out her duties as she appointed me as her 15th Prime Minister.

“Throughout her life she’s visited more than 100 countries and she’s touched the lives of millions around the world.

“In the difficult days ahead we will come together with our friends across the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and the world to celebrate her extraordinary lifetime of service.

“It is a day of great loss but Queen Elizabeth II leaves a great legacy.”

The Queen's life in pictures

Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s First Minister, also released a tribute saying: “The death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth is a profoundly sad moment for the UK, the Commonwealth and the world.

“Her life was one of extraordinary dedication and service.

“On behalf of the people of Scotland, I convey my deepest condolences to The King and the Royal Family.”

Incredibly sad to hear of the passing of HRH Queen Elizabeth II.



As our longest reigning monarch, she firmly upheld the values and traditions of the British Monarchy.



On behalf of the people of Wales I offer our deepest condolences to Her Majesty's family during this sad time. pic.twitter.com/jZAMHtMBD5 — Mark Drakeford (@PrifWeinidog) September 8, 2022

While First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford said: “Incredibly sad to hear of the passing of HRH Queen Elizabeth II.

“As our longest reigning monarch, she firmly upheld the values and traditions of the British Monarchy.

“On behalf of the people of Wales I offer our deepest condolences to Her Majesty's family during this sad time.”