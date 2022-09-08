Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II has sadly passed away.

A Britain mourns the death of its longest-serving monarch, certain changes will be made to day-to-day life, including the regular scheduling of TV broadcasts.

It comes as the BBC confirmed they would suspend all BBC channels scheduled programming indefinitely.

Seeing daily shows including Eastenders, The One Show and more all taken off air for a period of time.

Along with the BBC, other news channels including ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 all suspended programming.

However, the three stations have not said how long they will pause regular programming.

The suspension means that popular soaps including Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Home and Away will not air during the time.

There is also an understanding that new shows expected to start in the coming weeks will be postponed, according to TV Zone.

Seeing the likes of the new series of popular competition shows Strictly Come Dancing, Drag Race UK and The Great British Bake Off all postponed.

Buckingham Palace confirms Queen Elizabeth II has died

The Queen has died, aged 96, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

A statement confirming the news read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Born on April 21, 1926, during the reign of her paternal grandfather King George V Queen Elizabeth II went on the be Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.