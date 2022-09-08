A CHARITY dedicated to helping people with an infectious diseases has paid tribute to the Queen, who was a patron for the non-profit organisation.
Lepra, based in Colchester, which strives to support those diagnosed leprosy, has reacted to the news of Her Majesty’s death at the age of 96.
A spokesman for the organisation said: “All the staff, friends and supporters of Lepra are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.
“We would like to extend our condolences to all her family for their loss.
“Lepra has been privileged to have had a longstanding Royal patronage, dating back to the charity’s inception in 1924.
“When Queen Elizabeth became our monarch in 1952, she continued to offer her support, amplifying the voice of the marginalised and vulnerable.”
