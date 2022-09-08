Her Majesty the Queen, Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.
The news of her death was announced in a statement on behalf of the Royal Family.
Her death brings an end to a 70-year reign, the longest in history, having ascended the throne following the death of her father, King George VI on 6 February 1952.
Her coronation took place the following year and she was crowned aged 27.
She has since become one of the most-loved figures around the world travelling more widely than any other monarch during her extraordinary reign.
As Britain’s longest-serving monarch, the Queen has lived a remarkable life, here you can look back on it in pictures that tell the story of her life.
The Queen's life in pictures
The Queen is survived by her four children: Charles, Prince of Wales; Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.
The day of the funeral will be a day of national mourning although employers will not be forced to give employees the day off work.
The funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey and a national two-minute silence will be held at noon.
The Queen will be buried at King George VI Memorial Chapel.
