ESSEX County Council has issued a statement following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The council has said it joins the nation in mourning the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, our longest reigning monarch.

Chairman of Essex County Council, Councillor Eddie Johnson, said: “We are deeply saddened to hear that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has passed away.

“We would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s life-long commitment to public service as the longest-reigning monarch in history.

"Her loss will be felt throughout the county, the country and the world.

“Flags will be flown at half-mast at County Hall and a letter of condolence will be sent to the Queen’s personal secretary expressing our sympathies.”