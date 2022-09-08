AMAZING archive footage of the Queen’s visit to north Essex has resurfaced following her sad death.
Her Majesty headed to the newly crowned city of Colchester back in 2004 when it was still a town, and she also made a trip to Harwich.
Throughout her official visit to Essex, she was joined by her late husband, Prince Phillip, who died last April.
In the BBC Rewind clip, the Queen is seen meeting large flag-waving crowds in Harwich before walking down an equally busy Colchester High Street.
She then headed to the University of Essex’s Wivenhoe Park campus to celebrate and commemorate the educational facility’s 40th anniversary.
After watching robot dogs play football and checking out the sports science department, Her Royal Highness unveiled a plaque to mark the occasion, in spite of a small project breaking out.
Watch the interesting and nostalgic BBC bulletin now by CLICKING HERE.
