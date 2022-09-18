RESIDENTS will be able to benefit from a grant of £1 millon which will be invested in the county.

The RideLondon to Essex cycling event has led to the new funding partnership between Active Essex and the London Marathon Charitable Trust.

Active Essex is the active partnership for the county and hosted by Essex County Council.

The RideLondon to Essex event in May took place with the support of the council.

The trust has provided the grant to expand the Find Your Active small grants programme, Essex Pedal Power, and increase active travel opportunities in schools and communities in Essex.

All surplus from London Marathon Events is gifted to the LMCT, which creates grants for projects to inspire activity.

Active Essex hopes to be able to help residents to be active during the growing cost of living crisis by supporting organisations.

Organisations, groups and instructors in Essex will be able to apple for funds of up for £3000 on the Active Essex website.

The Active Essex Foundation will also be supporting cycling initiatives within the RideLondon route.

Schools will also be able to apply for the Essex School Active Travel Grant funding to start or expand their active travel plans for pupils and families.

The fundings will also expand Essex Pedal Power, a cycling which was piloted in Clacton and Jaywick Sands, which allows eligible residents to apply for a free bike.

The scheme is planned to expand to Colchester, Basildon and Harwich.

Catherine Anderson, Executive Director at The London Marathon Charitable Trust, said: “It’s great to have Essex as a new core funding area for us, thanks to the partnership between RideLondon and Essex County Council, and to have the opportunity to inspire activity in communities right across the county.

“We’re proud to be working with Active Essex and The Active Essex Foundation to fund initiatives that will promote health and wellbeing - supporting more people to find an activity that’s right for them and building activity into their daily lives.

“We can’t wait to see the impact our partnership will have over the next year in helping communities across the county to be more active.”