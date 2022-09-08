A MAN has entered a guilty plea after being charged with the murder of a girl who moved overseas to be with him.

Ashley Wadsworth, 19, had moved to the UK from Canada to be with Jack Sepple, 23.

On Tuesday, February 1 this year, police were called to an incident in Tennyson Road, Chelmsford.

Ashley sustained multiple stab wounds and despite the best efforts of medics, she was pronounced dead.

Jack Sepple, of Tennyson Road in Chelmsford, was arrested and charged with murder.

He appeared for a trial preparation hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court yesterday and entered a guilty plea.

He will be sentenced for the crime on Monday, October 10.

Detective Superintendent Scott Egerton, senior investigating officer, said: “Today, Jack Sepple has admitted murdering Ashley Wadsworth.

“The evidence against Sepple is so overwhelming that he was left with very few options other than to admit his guilt.

“At the very least, today’s plea means Ashley’s family will be spared the heartache of having to sit through a trial.

“I hope today that they can feel some form of comfort knowing that Sepple is facing a substantial amount of time behind bars for his actions.”