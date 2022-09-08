Fans have been left gobsmacked after the Top Gun legend, Tom Cruise was spotted getting off a plane at Teesside Airport.

The Hollywood A-lister swapped the F18s soaring across the skies of the US for the more toned-down skies of Teesside as he arrived.

Landing at around 11.30am on Tuesday (September 6) in front of astounded fans, Cruise was seen stepping from a private jet near the terminal building.

According to a source, Cruise was "very friendly" and had waved and smiled at onlookers as he made his way across the tarmac.

After a few friendly exchanges from afar, the star was whisked away in a car before boarding a helicopter bound for an undisclosed destination.

Tom Cruise at Teesside Airport today

Tom Cruise at Teesside Airport today

Tom Cruise at Teesside Airport today

The helicopter at Teesside Airport before take off

Tom Cruise was spotted onboard the helicopter

It is understood Cruise is back in the North East filming scenes for the next Mission Impossible, which is set for release on July 7, 2023.

Cruise last month was spotted filming in the Lake District, shocking fans and visitors in Buttermere as he paraglided over the fells.

Meanwhile, Cruise hit the headlines only this week after showing off his daredevil skills and performing a stunt in South Africa.

He was filmed on top of a small WW2 biplane while in mid-air as it flew over the Blyde River Canyon in South Africa.

According to reports, the 60-year-old had been taking lessons in preparation for scenes for the next Mission Impossible, set for release on July 7, 2023.

In a video, he could be heard saying: "Hi everyone, wish I could be there with you, I'm sorry for all of the extra noise.

"As you can see I'm filming the latest installment of Mission: Impossible.

"Right now we're over gorgeous Blyde River Canyon in stunning South Africa and we're making this film for the big screen for audiences to see in local theatres."

Tom Cruise at a premiere event Picture: PA

Cruise also hit the headlines worldwide, taking the globe by storm as he reprised as Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick.

In the North East, cinemas were packed to the rafters with fans eager to catch a glimpse of Cruise in the return of the 1986 franchise.

At the time, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made an appearance at the UK premiere of the highly anticipated sequel.

