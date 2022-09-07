An Essex drag queen has joined the latest series and line up for RuPaul's Drag Race UK.
Just May from Essex has been announced as one of the queens for season 5 which starts on BBC Three and iPlayer on September 22.
The line up was announced this morning sending fans wild with promotional videos on social media accounts and on BBC iPlayer.
During the promotion video Just May said: "I'm Just May, I'm from Essex and I am the world's premier Geri Halliwell impersonator - that's Ginger Spice for those who don't know.
"I am not just obsessed with Geri Halliwell in the spice girls, I am also obsessed with her solo career too. These queens better be scared. I am representing Essex with my outfit because the Essex flag is three swords on a red background, I wanted to throw it on my body and make it historic with my Boudicca referrences.
"Boudicca is conquered the Romans like I'm here to competition."
Guest judges slated to appear across Drag Race UK season 4 include Hannah Waddingham, Boy George, Mel B, Dame Joanna Lumley, Alison Hammond, Lorraine Pascale, Leomie Anderson, Olly Alexander, FKA Twigs, AJ Odudu, Tess Daly, Giovanni Pernice, Aisling Bea, and Cathy Dennis. They'll join returning panelists RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, and Alan Carr on select episodes.
RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 4 premieres Sept. 22 on WOW Presents Plus in the United States and on BBC Three in the United Kingdom. See the full cast below.
