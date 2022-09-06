TRIBUTES have been paid to a talented footballer and “even better guy” who will be “deeply missed but never forgotten” following a fatal car crash.

Essex Police were called to a “complex and tragic” accident in London Road, Kelvedon, on Saturday night, which involved five vehicles.

The smash saw a man die at the scene and left two other people seriously injured, with one of the casualties being taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition.

The Gazette now understands the victim, who Essex Police have described as being in his 30s, was a popular footballer named Max Mayo.

During his career he played for Kelvedon Social Football Club as well as Hatfield Peverel Football Club.

Since his untimely death, which has left his friends and relatives in disbelief, floods of tributes have poured in, with many saying their lives will not be the same without him.

A spokesman for Kelvedon Social Football Club said: “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of former player and close friend Max Mayo.

“The club will be honouring Max with black arm bands and a minute’s applause before kick-off [on Saturday].

“The bar will be open for friends and family of Max to come along. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time. RIP Max.”

A spokesman for Hatfield Peverel Football Club has also paid tribute to Max.

He said: “The club are devastated to report the passing of one of our players, Max Mayo.

“[He] tragically passed away on Saturday evening. A top player but an even better guy who was loved by all who knew him.

“We were honoured and privileged to not only call him our teammate but our good friend - Max will be deeply missed by us all but never forgotten.

“Our sincerest condolences to all of his family and friends, who are in our thoughts at this most difficult of times.

“We will be honouring Max at all of our men's games this weekend with a minute’s applause.”

Following the crash on Saturday a man and a woman were arrested and as of Monday remained in custody.

Anyone with information should call Essex Police on 101.