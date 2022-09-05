Liz Truss has been named as the new Prime Minister of the UK.

The former Foreign Secretary will replace the outgoing Boris Johnson after pipping Rishi Sunak to the post after a Conservative leadership contest.

The announcement came today at the QEII Conference Centre in central London on the same day Parliament returns.

Liz Truss on plans to tackle soaring energy bills as PM

Truss becomes he third Conservative prime minister since 2016, when David Cameron quit after losing the Brexit vote, and will oversee a party that remains bitterly divided about the legacy of Mr Johnson and its future direction.

Voting closed last Friday and the contest drew to an end when the formal announcement was made by Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbench MPs.

Liz Truss is new Prime Minister - what happens next?





Boris Johnson meeting The Queen. Credit: PA

We now know who will replace Boris Johnson as the next Prime Minister of the UK as Westminster returns from recess.

Tomorrow, Boris Johnson is expected to officially leave his office and tender his resignation to the Queen, alongside the new PM.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the Queen,94, will receive Mr Johnson on Tuesday, September 6 at her private Highlands home in Balmoral for the first time.

Usually, the formal occasion is held at Buckingham Palace but in a break in tradition, both the incoming and outgoing leaders will take the trip to Her Majesty's summer home.

When meeting the monarch, Liz Truss will be invited to form a government and they will assume their duties shortly afterwards.